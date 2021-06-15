Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the May 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 295,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
