Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the May 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 295,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

