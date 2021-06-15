Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Reduced by Desjardins

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

