Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $189.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,888,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

