Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Raised by Analyst

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $8,365,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

