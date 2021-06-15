QASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.83 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, QASH has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $547,502.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.