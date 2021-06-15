Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $476.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $476.99. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

