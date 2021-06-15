Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

