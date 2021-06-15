Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 44 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $464.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.95. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.