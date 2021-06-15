Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

