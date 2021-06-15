Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $337,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

