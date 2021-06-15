Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,986. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of EW opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.