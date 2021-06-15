Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.