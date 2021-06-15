Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.78% of Quanta Services worth $95,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,579 shares of company stock worth $2,158,184. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

