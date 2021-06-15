Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.24. Qudian shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 269,542 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.
