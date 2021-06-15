QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $167,350.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00788757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00085533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043635 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

