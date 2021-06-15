R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.