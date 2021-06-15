Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKUNY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 38,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,896. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

