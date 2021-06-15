Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

