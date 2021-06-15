RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,732 shares of company stock worth $156,768. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

