Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

