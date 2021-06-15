Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $42,336.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.78 or 0.06370787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.63 or 0.01552501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00434591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00144405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00694243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00423776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005947 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040522 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,245,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.