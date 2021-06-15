Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $214.14 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00010505 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $214.14 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00149748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00181042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.59 or 0.00974768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,033.12 or 0.99908373 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,872,797 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

