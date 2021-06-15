Raymond James Analysts Give (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) a C$2.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

(OPS.V) stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

