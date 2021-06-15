Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

6/15/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $246.00 to $436.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $380.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $463.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $400.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $395.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $305.00 to $452.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/18/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/19/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BIIB traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $402.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,636. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

