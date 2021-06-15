Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

