Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 360,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.