Rede Wealth LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 605,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $80,602,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

