Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 53,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

