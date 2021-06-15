Reef Market Cap Achieves $287.13 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $287.13 million and $73.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00101207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

