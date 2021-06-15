Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $528.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

