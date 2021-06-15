Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 55,077 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.48% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

