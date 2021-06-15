Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

