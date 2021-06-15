Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $425.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

