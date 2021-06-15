Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

