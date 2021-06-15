Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avnet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a research note issued on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avnet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Avnet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

