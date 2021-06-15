Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

