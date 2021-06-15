Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

