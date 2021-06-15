REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.49. REV Group shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2,775 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

