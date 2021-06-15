Reviewing Generation Bio (GBIO) and Its Rivals

Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Generation Bio to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A -$80.52 million -9.45 Generation Bio Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Generation Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generation Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Generation Bio Competitors 4618 17627 38825 767 2.58

Generation Bio presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.56%. Given Generation Bio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -26.83% -24.37% Generation Bio Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generation Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

