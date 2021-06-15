Reviewing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.45%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Risk & Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 6.27 -$297.01 million $2.53 19.79

Great Portland Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

