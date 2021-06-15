Reviewing Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quidel and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quidel and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.66 billion 2.92 $810.29 million $19.55 5.83 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.79 -$211.90 million $0.29 76.45

Quidel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Quidel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quidel and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 0 3 0 2.50 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Quidel currently has a consensus price target of $180.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.25%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Quidel beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

