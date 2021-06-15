Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

14.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.35 $31.68 million $1.17 13.70 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.