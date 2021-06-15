Reviewing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 7.27, meaning that its stock price is 627% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yelp and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.14% -1.19% -0.86% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yelp and Epoxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 10 5 0 2.18 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp currently has a consensus price target of $34.94, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Epoxy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yelp and Epoxy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.41 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -147.78 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yelp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats Epoxy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.