Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Revolution Medicines worth $175,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

