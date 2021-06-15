Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXEEY shares. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. Rexel has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

