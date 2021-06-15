RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

RFIL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley lifted their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

