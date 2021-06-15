Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,504 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.