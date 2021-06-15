Rhumbline Advisers Buys 458 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

