Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $989,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

