Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,719 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.